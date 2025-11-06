Kelowna News

Man convicted in domestic abuse case has bail immediately revoked

Bail pulled after conviction

Photo: File photo A man convicted in West Kelowna domestic abuse case had his bail immediately revoked.

A man who was convicted last month in a West Kelowna domestic abuse case had his bail immediately revoked.

Following a jury trial, Stephen Hayes was convicted on Oct. 23 of two criminal charges; breaking and entering into a West Kelowna home for the purpose of uttering a death threat and the careless use of a firearm.

While Hayes was also accused of pointing the firearm at the victim during the February 2024 incident, the jury acquitted him on that charge.

Details about the incident were not disclosed in a recently published court decision, but Justice Briana Hardwick noted the incident involved “obvious intimate partner violence.”

Hayes has been out of custody on bail since his arrest in February 2024. His bail conditions have included electronic monitoring and curfew conditions.

While Justice Hardwick said Hayes has been compliant with his release conditions and appeared “polite and respectful” in court, Justice Hardwick requested submissions from the Crown and defence about whether Hayes' bail should be revoked after the jury's decision.

The Crown referred to a 2020 Alberta Court of Appeal decision, which highlighted the fact that an accused no longer benefits from the presumption of innocence following a conviction.

As a result, Justice Hardwick revoked Hayes' bail and he was taken into custody.

The move appeared to surprise Hayes' defence counsel, who told Justice Hardwick that “there was not any notice that my friend [Crown prosecutor] was going to seek revocation of bail.”

Justice Hardwick said Hayes' defence counsel can apply to review the bail decision at a later date. That bail review is currently set for Nov. 10, and his sentencing hearing will come at a later date.

Rare in B.C.

The practice of revoking bail immediately following a conviction is a rare occurrence in B.C. criminal cases. Generally, a convicted person is taken into custody several months later, following a sentencing hearing, if a jail sentence is ordered.

The immediate revocation of bail after conviction has been a more regular practice in Alberta, but the issue has been the subject of discussion in Kelowna following the killing of Bailey McCourt this past July.

James Plover, McCourt's estranged husband, was convicted of domestic abuse charges on the morning of July 4, but was able to remain out of custody on bail following the convictions.

A few hours later, Plover is accused of tracking down McCourt and killing her with a hammer.

He was arrested a short time later and has remained in custody, facing a second-degree murder charge.

Bail reform legislation proposed last month by the federal government would create a “reverse onus” for offenders following convictions. This would mean that if a prosecutor seeks the revocation of bail following a conviction, those convicted would have to show the judge why they should stay out of custody until sentencing.