Kelowna News

Kelowna rail trail sees improvements, but downtown homelessness issues remain

Kelowna homelessness shifts

Madison Reeve

City officials and some residents say the changes made earlier this year to Kelowna's designated homeless encampment have made it safer and more stable.

A section of the rail trail along Weddell Place, has been a designated sheltering area for people experiencing homelessness since 2020. After safety and community concerns, the city added fencing and 24/7 security in March 2025, turning it into a more controlled and supervised site.

About 40 people currently stay at the site 24/7, which can hold up to 60.

“We had heard from the community, both those that are using the space as shelter and those that work at this space, residents and businesses in the surrounding area, concerns about the health, safety, and security,” said Nick Bonnett, a bylaw services supervisor with the City of Kelowna.

“We knew that a change was necessary, and so took the opportunity to create a safer space.”

Bonnett said the fenced area costs a little over $100,000 a month to operate, with full-time security and support from city bylaw officers and outreach partners.

“Those sheltering in the space... have a door, in a sense — a space that they can call home for now and know they can sleep at night and get the services they need,” he said.

More than 100 people have used the site since March, and over 40 have moved on to other housing or supports.

But while the rail trail is calmer, many who don’t want to stay there — or who won’t follow its basic rules — have moved elsewhere. Issues surrounding homelessness in downtown Kelowna continue, with many displaced individuals now seeking shelter in doorways, alleys, and public spaces.

It’s raised a key question for the community: has the situation improved or just spread around?

Some residents say the rail trail is safer but still uncomfortable.

''It's a lot better than it was. Security... they are nice, they are doing their job," said resident Two Tone.

Another resident, Margie McArthur, said, “We find it okay. It's cold though... winter is coming. The security is doing a good job. I like it here."

Asna Memon, outreach manager with Kelowna’s Gospel Mission, said the changes have made it easier and safer to connect with people.

“This has become a hub for folks and community members to come and gain access to essential services and resources,” she said.

She added that staff safety has improved too.

“A year and a half ago, we would have had to have about three staff members moving up and down the rail trail together, however now we have moved away from that and we can have staff members going in one at a time or two at a time in order to provide services," Memon added.

Bonnett said the city will continue operating the rail trail site “for the foreseeable future,” while working with partners to find longer-term housing options.

“We hear you, we know that this is challenging, but we are doing what we can, where we can, and we’re finding some positive outcomes," he said.