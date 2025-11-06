British comedy star returning to Lake Country, Kamloops
Brit comic comes to town
British comedy sensation James Mullinger will be making a couple of stops in the Thompson-Okanagan, including a stop in Lake Country.
Mullinger is bringing Live in ’25 to the Creekside Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 27, before appearing in Kamloops at The Effie Arts Collective Saturday, Nov. 29.
Mullinger has been playing sold-out shows across the country, bringing his sharp wit, hilarious stories, and heartwarming moments to share with audiences.
“I’ve been working on material that’s bigger, bolder, and even sillier than before,” says Mullinger. “To all the locals, friends, and comedy fans, I promise this show will be a celebration of laughter, life, and the very special vibe that makes these locations so unique.”
Mullinger has appeared on CTV’s The Social, The Good Stuff With Mary Berg, and he has a hit sitcom, Brit Out of Water.
A true powerhouse of comedy, Mullinger made headlines when he sold out Harbour Station Arena in Saint John, New Brunswick, outselling Jerry Seinfeld, Iron Maiden, and Def Leppard. He did it again in 2018, breaking his own record and solidifying his place among comedy’s elite.
For more information or to buy tickets, click here.
More Kelowna News
- 10 dead in shootingsTumbler Ridge - 7:38 pm
- Poll: A B.C. election?Poll - 7:30 pm
- 'No' to containers at homesOsoyoos - 7:00 pm
- Free writing workshopVernon - 7:00 pm
- Football returns to WestsideWest Kelowna - 7:00 pm
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$920,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Chloe Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library