British comedy star returning to Lake Country, Kamloops

Brit comic comes to town

Photo: Train Wreck Comedy James Mullinger’s Biggest Stand-Up Comedy Tour Yet, ‘Live in ’25’, this November in the Thompson-Okanagan.

British comedy sensation James Mullinger will be making a couple of stops in the Thompson-Okanagan, including a stop in Lake Country.

Mullinger is bringing Live in ’25 to the Creekside Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 27, before appearing in Kamloops at The Effie Arts Collective Saturday, Nov. 29.

Mullinger has been playing sold-out shows across the country, bringing his sharp wit, hilarious stories, and heartwarming moments to share with audiences.

“I’ve been working on material that’s bigger, bolder, and even sillier than before,” says Mullinger. “To all the locals, friends, and comedy fans, I promise this show will be a celebration of laughter, life, and the very special vibe that makes these locations so unique.”

Mullinger has appeared on CTV’s The Social, The Good Stuff With Mary Berg, and he has a hit sitcom, Brit Out of Water.

A true powerhouse of comedy, Mullinger made headlines when he sold out Harbour Station Arena in Saint John, New Brunswick, outselling Jerry Seinfeld, Iron Maiden, and Def Leppard. He did it again in 2018, breaking his own record and solidifying his place among comedy’s elite.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.

