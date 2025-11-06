Kelowna News

Wednesday night’s full moon will be the closest supermoon of the year

Photo: Lillian Hickman Lillian Hickman took this photo of the moon over Westbank on Tuesday night.

You might have noticed how bright the moon was last night.

Some Castanet readers sure did. They shared photos of the celestial orb lighting up the night sky.

It will likely be even brighter for tonight’s full moon. This will be the second of three so-called supermoons this year, and it is expected to be the most spectacular.

A supermoon happens when a full moon is closer to Earth in its orbit. The moon's orbit around the Earth isn't a perfect circle, so it gets nearer and farther as it swings around.

During a supermoon, it can look up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter than the faintest moon of the year, according to NASA. Tonight, the moon will come within 357,000 kilometres of Earth.

Tides may be slightly higher because the moon is closer to Earth, said astronomer Lawrence Wasserman with Lowell Observatory. But the difference isn't very noticeable.

No special equipment is needed to view the supermoon if clear skies permit. But the change in the moon's size can be tough to discern with the naked eye.

“The difference is most obvious as a comparison between other images or observations,” said Shannon Schmoll, director of Abrams Planetarium at Michigan State University, in an email.

There is one more chance to capture a supermoon this year. The final one of 2025 will be during next month’s full moon on Thursday, December 4.

-with files from The Canadian Press