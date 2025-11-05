Kelowna driver arrested following complaints about suspected impairment
Impaired driver busted
A Kelowna man is now facing potential criminal charges after being stopped for suspected impaired driving, while his children were in his vehicle.
RCMP said they received multiple complaints about a suspected impaired driver and on Nov. 2, police from Chilliwack to West Vancouver, tracked a vehicle to the Horseshoe Bay Ferry Terminal in West Vancouver.
“Highway safety is a community effort. People called 911 to guide us to the vehicle, and we worked with our policing partners to end this safely,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol.
“It’s a sad situation, especially when children are involved, but it’s important that people see their police agencies working well together”.
With the help of the West Vancouver Police, a 55-year-old Kelowna man has been arrested for alleged impaired driving and prohibited driving.
The suspect’s pre-teen boys were in the vehicle with him at the time. West Vancouver Police fed the boys and contacted the BC Ministry of Children and Family Development, who immediately stepped in to help.
“The West Vancouver Police Department is grateful to the members of the public who alerted authorities promptly”, said Sgt. Chris Bigland with West Vancouver Police.
“Driving while intoxicated presents incredible risks, and we’re pleased we were able to work with our partners to get this driver off the road before anyone was hurt”.
The Kelowna driver has not yet been formally charged.
