Health Canada confirms seizure of ivermectin from Kelowna business; enforcement may step up

Photo: Svetlana Rilkoff / Facebook Svetlana Rilkoff posted this video to social media of Health Canada raiding her Kelowna business.

Health Canada confirmed Tuesday that it seized a range of unauthorized health products from a Kelowna business, including ivermectin, and its enforcement efforts will escalate unless changes are made.

Ezra Healing owner Svetlana Rilkoff announced what she described as a Health Canada raid in a social media post last week.

Health Canada explained Wednesday that the Oct. 30 visit to Rilkoff's business was in response to allegations of non-compliance with the Food and Drugs Act and Regulations, and the complaints appeared to have merit.

"During the visit, Health Canada seized a range of unauthorized health products, including unauthorized prescription drugs such as ivermectin, mebendazole, hydroxychloroquine, and azithromycin," Health Canada said in a statement.

"Selling unauthorized health products or making false or misleading claims to prevent, treat, or cure illnesses is illegal in Canada."

If Health Canada is not satisfied with the company’s actions, or if the level of risk changes, the department will adjust its enforcement response accordingly.

"This may involve escalating to stronger compliance and enforcement measures, including prosecution," Health Canada said in a statement.

"All actions are taken in accordance with Health Canada’s Compliance and Enforcement Policy."

Rilkoff was a nurse in Christina Lake, B.C. who lost her job due to refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, something she now refers to as a “bioweapon.”

Since then, she has become a prominent voice in the anti-vaccine movement in the B.C. Interior.

In a video posted to her social media accounts on Tuesday Rilkoff said that the Health Canada raid was a precedent setting event in her life and she doesn't plan to change tack. In fact, she wants to "alchemize the situation " to work to her benefit.

"My goal is to help eliminate all vaccines on the planet, starting right here in my hometown, in my home country. and I'll do anything that I can to bring attention to that subject," Rilkoff said.

Rilkoff in another video referred to her brand of treatment as the "Do No Harm model of private health care" but officials have a differing view of what that means, which was highlighted earlier this year when Mel Gibson made the claim on the Joe Rogan show, prompting condemnation from the Canadian Cancer Society.

“Misinformation on cancer treatment is dangerous, cruel, irresponsible and gives false hope to people with cancer and their loved ones,” the society said in response to Gibson’s claims.

“Researchers around the world dedicate their lives to uncovering the best cancer treatments. Surgery, radiation and approved cancer drugs like chemotherapy are safe and proven to stop cancer cells from growing and spreading. Choosing to use an alternative therapy can have serious health effects, such as the cancer spreading or getting worse.”

Health Canada uses a variety of tools to verify non-compliance, including site visits. If non-compliance is identified, the Department will take action, which may include seizures, stop sales and/or referral to law enforcement.

The federal organization said it will continue to monitor the marketplace and encourages anyone with information about potential non-compliant or unauthorized health products to report it using the online complaint form.