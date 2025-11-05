Homes for the Holidays decks the halls for Central Okanagan Hospice Association
Holiday homes help hospice
If you are looking for holiday decorating inspiration, this is the perfect opportunity.
Homes for the Holidays, an annual fundraiser for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association, is set for November 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ticket-holders get to tour six beautifully decorated private homes in Kelowna and West Kelowna. Each home has been transformed into a holiday wonderland by talented designers and homeowners, featuring different themes.
This year’s featured properties in West Kelowna are all close to Mission Hill Winery, while the Kelowna locations are in Kettle Valley, Lower Mission and near Kelowna General Hospital. Each home tells a unique story, from vintage glamour to mid-century magic to west coast comfort.
Guests can also enjoy pop-up holiday markets at select homes, giving them a chance to shop for unique gifts while supporting local artisans.
Tickets are $70 per person and are now on sale through the COHA website.
All proceeds from Homes for the Holidays help support COHA’s palliative care and grief and bereavement services.
More Kelowna News
- Kelowna hosts Friars' BriarKelowna - 8:00 pm
- Poll: BC separatismPoll - 7:30 pm
- Jazz vocalist comes to townSalmon Arm - 7:00 pm
- The phones aren't answeredVernon - 7:00 pm
- Local basketball champsPenticton - 7:00 pm
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$878,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Eve * Adoption Pending* Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library