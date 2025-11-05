Kelowna News

Mission Group welcomes ‘greater balance’ in Kelowna short-term rental rules

Photo: Mission Group Mission Group is considering short-term rentals at its Aqua Waterfront Village in Kelowna's Lower Mission.

One of Kelowna’s major developers is welcoming city council’s decision to move ahead with plans to further ease short-term rental restrictions.

On Monday, council adopted a staff recommendation to create a short-term rental subzone designation for buildings with more than 70 units or those previously approved for short-term rentals, provided strata rules allow them. The change would allow developments to reapply if they had applications in stream before the rules were changed in 2022.

The president of Mission Group fully supports the decision and will be closely watching as the city applies to opt out of provincial short-term rental mandates once it is confirmed that Kelowna’s rental vacancy rate is above three per cent for a second year in a row.

“We’ll be looking for options to have short-term rental at our Aqua Waterfront Village Community,” said Luke Turri. “That will include reviewing specifics as (city) staff roll those changes out.

“For existing buildings like Brooklyn, it was referenced in your article; approaching those changes would be up to the strata owners in those communities,” Turri noted.

He said that the direction the city is taking aligns with what Mission Group has been advocating for over the past few years — a “made in Kelowna” solution.

“What council endorsed takes that balanced approach,” said Turri. “It allows our unique market in Kelowna to have greater access to visitor accommodation in areas and buildings that are designed for and intended for short-term rental.”

He points to a more balanced housing market recently, particularly the rising availability of rental units. Close to 1,600 purpose-built rentals are expected to receive occupancy permits by the end of 2025. Many of those units are sitting empty.

“We are seeing those rental apartments being absorbed into the market, just slower than they typically would have been a couple of years ago, “ said Turri. “Again, for people that are moving here for work or renters that are looking for options, it really is a more healthy and balanced market for them.”

Mission Group plans to go ahead with more rental construction in Kelowna. Turri noted it remains a strong part of the company’s strategy going forward. Whether the STR changes will loosen the purse strings for major investors is unclear.

“Obviously, we’re in a situation where the housing market is soft, and any incentives or opportunities for investment options is a good thing,” said Turri.

He added that it is important to move quickly to get provincial approval to change Kelowna’s short-term rental rules ahead of the 2025 tourist season.

Once the city is officially informed that it has surpassed the three per cent rental vacancy rate threshold for a second year, it has until the end of March to inform the province of its wish to opt out of STR regulations.

However, final approval from the province typically does not come until November. Council adopted an additional motion on Monday asking the mayor and staff to engage with the province with an eye to making the changes effective in time for next summer.

-with files from Wayne Moore