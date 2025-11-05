Kelowna News

'It's getting worse': Rutland woman joins chorus of residents frustrated with homelessness

'It's getting worse'

A Rutland resident says she is now carrying a flashlight and small knife on her dog walks due to the deterioration of her neighbourhood.

Leanne Nowell tells Castanet she lives about a block from Rutland Centennial Park, and she spotted a group of people huddled around a fire at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

"I'm like, hang on, that's flames," she said, explaining she often has trouble walking in the area due to large congregations of street people blocking the sidewalks.

She says the situation has worsened over the past two years, starting with the move of the city's social service office to Highway 33 and Dougall Road in April 2023.

"In the summertime, it gets bad...the police and bylaw just shift them around to different parks, and then they're just back to my area again," Nowell says.



It's a cycle Nowell says she has seen before, "they'll move them out of our park, and then they'll go behind Save-On, and then they'll go to another area."

She says she has started taking extra precautions while walking the neighbourhood.

"They get aggressive, some of them. I have a paring knife that I walk with just to walk my dog, it's just ridiculous."

Nowell says the constant 'merry go round' has left her feeling hopeless.

"I don't have any expectations, because nothing's ever done. I get it. They're cold. But they have resources they could get," she said. "And yet, I live in Rutland, where there's a lot of seniors, and seniors are starving,"

She is frustrated that despite all the money spent combatting homelessness, "nothing's improving."

"It's getting worse. So what's going to be done to make it better?"

There are multiple 'no campfire' signs at the entrances to Rutland Centennial Park, which is also located not far from the police and fire department.

City of Kelowna bylaw service manager Kevin Mead tells Castanet that the city tries to be compassionate depending on weather conditions, especially with the cold weather coming on, "but no open fires are allowed."

Residents speaking up

Castanet has been inundated with complaints in recent weeks from residents of Rutland who are frustrated with the perceived decline of the neighbourhood.

The Kelowna RCMP has been trying to boost its profile in Rutland recently by adding resources to the community policing office. The detachment’s crime reduction unit has also expanded operations outside the downtown core.

On the city’s side, the municipality has provided funding to get a Rutland on-call team off the ground that follows the model of the Downtown Kelowna red-shirt team. Staff members patrol the neighbourhood and move people along if need be, clean up messes and contact police and bylaw.