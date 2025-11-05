Kelowna News

Local contractor repairs elderly couple’s retaining wall free of charge

Contractor brings kindness

Madison Reeve

An act of kindness has touched the hearts of a West Kelowna couple.

Joe Ritchie of Top Tier Rock Walls recently repaired a retaining wall for Terry and Shirley Patterson—at no cost—simply because he wanted to help.

The Pattersons, both in their 70s, had a new retaining wall damaged earlier this year by a delivery driver.

After hearing nothing back from ICBC or the delivery company, they reached out to Ritchie, who came and repaired the wall himself.

"When I asked him what we owed him he said he wanted to do it for free," Shirley Patterson said.

"I think just, the muffins that Shirley made," he joked. "Or just the connection that we had with them, they're just really nice people and going through a tough time," Ritchie said.

Shirley Patterson said the gesture meant the world to her and her husband, who is living with terminal cancer.

''It touched my heart. It made me kind of believe that there are good people out there in this world," she said, explaining that she reached out to Castanet because she wanted "people to know that there are these, salt of the earth Good Samaritans out there."

Ritchie, a local contractor who specializes in retaining walls and landscaping, said helping the Pattersons was simply the right thing to do.

"It feels good just to help people," he said.