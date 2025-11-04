Kelowna News

Police, paramedics fought to keep Kelowna woman suffering catastrophic injuries alive

Photo: Contributed Brianna Jankauskas was killed in August 2023.

A seasoned Kelowna police officer was reduced to tears in court on Tuesday as he relived the night he was sent to help a woman who had been brutally beaten and left alone inside a suburban home.

Const. Ian Lampshire, a nearly 20-year police veteran, told the judge he arrived at 337 Hardie Road at about 9:55 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2023. His arrival was within 20 minutes of a 911 call believed to have been made by Brandon Davina, who is now on trial for second-degree murder in the death of Brianna Jankauskas.

When he entered the house, the third officer to arrive, Lampshire saw Jankauskas slumped on a couch, her feet still touching the floor. A plate of food rested on the arm of the couch beside her.

“Her upper body was leaning over on the throw pillow,” he said, his voice breaking. “I could see the injuries to her head were significant. A portion of her skull was crushed in.”

Lampshire said Jankauskas was still faintly groaning, but her wounds were far too severe for him to treat. Paramedics arrived roughly ten minutes after this observation, he testified. He stepped back to let them work and began cordoning off the home with police tape.

The officer, with nearly two decades of experience, testified that he noticed an ice cube on the floor that had not yet melted, a sign he took to mean that the attack had occurred only minutes before he arrived.

Once paramedics began moving Jankauskas to the waiting ambulance, Lampshire finished securing the scene and volunteered to ride with her to the hospital.

Sitting within arm’s reach during the drive, he said the catastrophic nature of her injuries became painfully clear. He saw heavy bleeding and extensive trauma to her skull.

“There were more people in that ambulance than I’d ever seen before,” he said, describing the desperate efforts to keep her alive.

A firefighter was assigned to physically hold her injuries together during the ride, Lampshire said. More medical staff climbed into the ambulance along the way to help.

He stayed with Jankauskas as she was rushed into the trauma room at Kelowna General Hospital, waiting nearby as doctors prepared her for a CT scan. Before long, it became clear she would not survive.

“A doctor came up to me and advised that the injuries were too severe and they weren’t going to be doing any more life-saving measures,” he said. “It was just a matter of time before she passed away. I remember the doctor saying he was going to go and notify her parents.”

Jankauskas’s parents were allowed into the trauma room for about an hour, though police instructed them not to touch their daughter because of the ongoing investigation.

The courtroom on Tuesday was packed with the victim’s family and friends, and as Lampshire’s testimony ended, quiet sobs rippled through the gallery.

Davina, seated in the prisoner’s box, showed no visible emotion.

The trial is expected to continue through the end of the month.