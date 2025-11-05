Kelowna News

Accused Kelowna killer admitted to partial cannibalism of victim

Photo: Madison Reeve The home on Sycamore Road where the body of Darren Middleton was found on June 17, 2021.

This story contains graphic depictions of alleged violence. Reader discretion is advised.

The person accused of murdering a friend in her Rutland home in 2021 told two psychiatrists that she cut off the vicitm's testicles and ate them after killing him.

This horrific detail came out during a court appearance Tuesday in the long-delayed Gabriella Sears second-degree murder case.

More than four years after the mutilated body of 49-year-old Darren Middleton was found on the bathroom floor of Sears' Rutland home, Sears is now seeking a ruling that she was not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder she was suffering from at the time.

Sears faces charges of second-degree murder and committing an indignity to a body, which stem from the June 16, 2021, incident.

When police found him, Middleton appeared to have been struck in the head multiple times with a baseball bat, which lay next to him. His testicles had been cut off, and he'd been stabbed in eye.

Sears was arrested the following morning and has remained in custody ever since.

Sears began her murder trial back in the fall of 2023, but the trial came to a halt when Sears fired her lawyers on what was meant to be the 18th day of trial.

The matter has seen more than two years of delays since then, as multiple lawyers have taken on the case and then quit, the original judge aged out of her role, and two fitness assessments were conducted which found that Sears was mentally fit to face trial.

Not criminally responsible?

A new trial for Sears officially began Tuesday with Sears once again pleading not guilty to the two charges, this time in front of Justice Miriam Gropper.

But rather than moving forward with the trial, the day was spent arguing about the admissibility of a doctor’s report that Sears is hoping to rely on at trial. The psychiatrist's report, which was completed last month, concluded that Sears was unable to know that her actions were wrong due to the psychosis she was experiencing at the time.

Dr. Robert Lacriox said Sears was bipolar and had manic episodes with psychotic features at the time of Middleton's killing. She had been experiencing a manic episode in the months leading up to Middleton's death, and Dr. Lacroix opined her psychotic symptoms were likely exacerbated by her admitted crystal methamphetamine use the day before Middleton's killing.

Dr. Lacroix relied on a number of pieces of evidence in coming to his conclusion, including interviewing Sears and viewing the statements she made to police following her arrest. Sears had told police following her arrest that she struck Middleton in the head with a baseball bat multiple times, stabbed him in the eye and cut off his testicles.

She later told the psychiatrist that she had received “telepathic instruction from a child ghost within her artwork to remove and consume Mr. Middleton's testicles.” Middleton's testicles were never found by police.

“It would be reasonable to infer that Ms. Sears was incapable of rationally appraising the actual threat that Mr. Middleton posed and incapable of rationally responding to such a threat,” Dr. Lacroix said in his report. “This incapacity was the direct result of her psychotic symptoms.

“Ms. Sears was similarly incapable of making a rational choice when she removed the testicles. Several of Ms. Sears' post-offence statements indicate she lacked an understanding of the moral gravity of her actions.”

Back in September 2021, Sears underwent a separate court-ordered assessment to determine if she should be found not criminally responsible, but that doctor opined that while she had experienced psychotic symptoms, it appeared that she was able to understand the nature of her actions.

That initial assessment did not support a finding that Sears should be found not criminally responsible, but the newer Dr. Lacroix assessment does.

An accused who's found not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder is not released from custody, but is instead transferred to the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam for treatment. The accused would then be held at the hospital indefinitely, and their detention is reviewed every year.

Since the first trial ended, Sears has undergone two court-ordered fitness assessments, both of which concluded she remained fit to stand trial.

Admissibility opposed

Crown prosecutor David Grabavac has opposed the admissibility of Dr. Lacroix's report on the basis that the doctor relied on statements Sears made to police after her arrest.

In a lengthy voir dire hearing held at the start of the first trial back in 2023, Sears' defence counsel at the time successfully argued these statements were inadmissible at trial due to the RCMP's conduct breaching Sears' Charter rights.

This has prevented the Crown from relying on the confession Sears made to police.

Sears' new defence counsel, Vanessa de Jong and Kristy Neurauter, are arguing Sears is entitled to rely on the statements as evidence of her mental state at the time, while Crown prosecutor Grabavac says if the Crown can't use the statements in question, the defence shouldn't be able to either.

Argument over the contested doctor's report is expected to continue through this week.

The trial is scheduled to begin in earnest in early December. Much of the evidence that was heard at the first trial is expected to be admitted in the second trial, so a complete redo of the trial won't be necessary.

Knew each other for several months

During the first trial, Middleton's common-law spouse Brenda Adams testified that Middleton never returned home after he went to pick up a load of turf from his employer, who lived nearby, on the evening of June 16, 2021.

After spending the night calling friends and searching the area for him, Adams went to Sears' house just after 1 a.m. and found Middleton's body on her bathroom floor.

Adams testified she and Middleton had known Sears since February 2021, and she sometimes did odd jobs for the couple. She said the three got on well and that Sears helped out with yard work, small construction projects and other work quite often, usually after Middleton got off work.

Adams said they had known Sears as “Dereck,” but days before Middleton’s death, Sears told them she now identified as a woman and went by Gabby or Gabriella.