Kelowna looking for operators of new Parkinson Recreation Centre

Photo: City of Kelowna Construction at new Parkinson Rec Centre

The City of Kelowna is seeking commercial operators to lease, and activate the second floor athletic space within the new Parkinson Recreation Centre.

The city recently issued an Expression of Interest to find qualified organizations to deliver “innovative, financially self-sustaining services that align with the RPRC’s vision of becoming a regional hub for health, wellness and athletic excellence.”

The new PRC is presently under construction with completion expected sometime in late 2027.

“The city is particularly interested in long-term partners operating in sectors such as healthcare, sport development and athletic performance with potential uses including athletic conditioning and rehabilitation services, sports medicine clinics or health care services,” the EOI states.

“Proposals that include user-pay health and wellness amenities will also be considered, provided they support the centre’s inclusive operating model and contribute meaningfully to the facility being a community space accessible to all.”

The city says interested organizations would have to demonstrate a “strong commitment” to enhancing the facility’s value to residents while operating independently of city capital investment.

The types of businesses the city is looking for include sport performance training, conditioning and rehab provider, health care service providers and wellness and convenience amenities provider.

“Each model presents unique benefits, risks and revenue potential and the city will consider proposals outside these three concepts if otherwise aligned with the city’s objectives.”

The second floor area includes 1,700 square feet of main space with 721 square feet of partnership space. It’s located adjacent to the running track and fitness centre.

The city anticipates yearly lease revenue of about $60,000 for the main space or about $85,000 including the partnership space.

Prospective organizations have until Dec. 5 to make a submission.