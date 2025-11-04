Kelowna News

Several fees at Kelowna's airport are going up next year

Photo: YLW Terminal expansion is underway at Kelowna's airport.

It’s going to cost you more to board a plane at Kelowna International Airport in the new year.

City council adopted a wide range of fee increases at YLW Monday, including the Airport Improvement Fee.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2026, the AIF will increase by $3 from $28 to $31.

This is the second straight year the fee has increased by $3.

“The reason we did back-to-back increases in our AIF is based on experience and what we have seen with the capital costs we have witnessed, particularly in light of the U.S.-Canada trade uncertainty,” finance and corporate services director Parth Patel told council.

“Some suppliers of equipment we use at the airport are based in the U.S. and we have been affected more negatively on some of those purchases.”

Patel said the increase was planned to ensure the fee keeps up with the significant capital investments being made at YLW.

“At the same time when you do the compounded annual growth rate for AIF, it is well below the inflation rates we see with our projects.

“That is part of the reason why they are well supported by the airline partners we work with.”

The next fee increase is expected in 2029.

The airport is also making changes to language around touch-and-go landings and related fees and will add language to offer a 50 per cent discount on landing fees for training flights.

YLW is also moving away from proprietary airline equipment for passenger check-in.

Airlines will now pay a flat monthly fee of $500 for the system along with a 95 cent fee for each enplaned passenger beginning Dec. 1.

YLW is in the midst of a multi-year expansion with cost estimates of about $420 million by 2033.