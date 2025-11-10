Kelowna News

National Philanthropy Day to be celebrated in Kelowna Nov. 14

Kelowna celebrates giving

Photo: Contributed National Philanthropy Day 2025

The Okanagan’s charities, donors, and community supporters will celebrate the power of giving at National Philanthropy Day on Nov. 14 at the Manteo at Eldorado Resort.

The event will feature Andrea Dicks, President of Community Foundations of Canada, as the keynote speaker.

Dicks has led several major philanthropic organizations, including the Community Foundation of Greater Peterborough and Make-A-Wish Foundation. She is an advocate for community-driven solutions to global challenges like climate change, human rights, and gender equality.

This year’s theme, “Let in the Light: Inspiring Changemakers,” highlights people and groups making a difference.

“As presenting sponsor, RBC Royal Bank is thrilled to celebrate the phenomenal impact the philanthropic sector creates across the Okanagan,” said Ray Warren, VP RBC.

Networking starts at 11:00 a.m., followed by a three-course lunch and keynote presentation. Self-parking is free.

Tickets are $80 each, with table options available. A limited number of tickets remain at: trellis.org/kelowna-8th-annual-national-philanthropy-day.