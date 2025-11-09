Kelowna News

New Fall exhibitions at the Rotary Centre for the Arts spotlight Okanagan talent

Local talent shines

Photo: Contributed Piece by Ryan Quentin: Got ’Em, Got ’Em, Need ’Em

The Rotary Centre for the Arts (RCA) is celebrating local creativity this fall with a new lineup of art exhibitions that showcase the depth and diversity of Okanagan artists.

From emerging student creators to established professionals, the 2025 fall season explores themes of identity, environment, and artistic evolution.

“The Fall exhibitions have something for all artistic proclivities: land-conscious multimedia work, vibrant hockey-themed paintings, conceptual art, and intimate and surreal works,” said Andrew Stauffer, RCA theatre programming director. “We’re always pleased to display such unique and diverse artwork by local artists.”

UBCO Students: Students of 2026

Featuring work from the UBC Okanagan Visual Arts program, this exhibition captures the energy and experimentation of the next generation of artists. Students explore printmaking, painting, and mixed media, offering fresh perspectives that reflect Kelowna’s evolving art scene.

Ryan Quentin: Got ’Em, Got ’Em, Need ’Em

Inspired by a lifelong love of hockey, Ryan Quentin transforms the nostalgia of trading cards into bold geometric portraits of players past and present. His fusion of traditional technique and modern design celebrates Canada’s game through a playful, striking lens. The exhibition also includes unique sports memorabilia provided by Players Choice.

Barbara Bell, Kel Taylor & Paula Charter: Alternator Studio III – A Creative Journey

Three seasoned artists come together to explore creativity through years of artistic growth and collaboration. Barbara Bell’s expressive ink pieces reflect life’s unpredictability, Paula Charter’s abstract works invite contemplation, and Kel Taylor’s mixed-media portraits share deeply personal stories of empathy and connection.

Shelly Lamb: Beeswax – Ode to a Honeybee

Rooted in Indigenous respect for land and ecological awareness, Shelly Lamb’s multimedia works draw inspiration from the natural beauty of the Kootenays. Each piece reflects a meditation on humanity’s connection to the environment through texture, innovation, and environmental reflection.

Bringing Art to the Community

All exhibitions are free to view and artworks are available for purchase at the RCA.

RCA galleries are open to the public during regular hours:

Monday–Friday, 9 AM–8 PM; Weekends, 10 AM–8 PM; Holidays, 10 AM–4 PM.

For more information about exhibitions, memberships, and programs, visit www.rotarycentreforthearts.com.