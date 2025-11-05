Kelowna News

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents “Music Without Borders”

A symphony of cultures

Photo: Contributed Dinuk Wijeratne

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra (OSO) is set to present one of the highlights of its 2025/2026 season with Music Without Borders, a concert led by internationally acclaimed composer, conductor, and pianist Dinuk Wijeratne.

Wijeratne brings his Sri Lankan heritage and global influences to the stage in a program that invites audiences into a cross-cultural soundscape.

“This shorter-format concert with no intermission offers a rare opportunity to get up close and personal with the music and the artist,” the OSO said in a release.

Known as a true musical polymath, Wijeratne blends classical, jazz, and South Asian traditions into a “vibrant tapestry of sound,” interwoven with personal stories and reflections from his life and career.

The concert also features a diverse and spirited lineup of works:

Kareem Roustom’s Dabke – a rhythmic homage to Levantine folk dance

Edward Elgar’s Serenade for Strings – warm, lyrical, and elegant

Béla Bartók’s Hungarian Peasant Songs – folk-inspired and rhythmically vibrant

Wijeratne’s Two Pop Songs on Antique Poems – contemporary works of poetic depth

Performances take place across the Okanagan region:

Kelowna – Friday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. (Kelowna Community Theatre)

Penticton – Saturday, Nov. 15 at 7:00 p.m. (Cleland Community Theatre)

Vernon – Sunday, Nov. 16 at 2:00 p.m. (Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre)

Audience members are invited to a free pre-concert chat with Wijeratne one hour before each performance.

Tickets range from $15–$70 (plus taxes and fees) and are available through the OSO’s box office partners in Kelowna, Penticton, and Vernon.