Kelowna News

Kelowna council throws support behind 'wine village' venture in McKinley area

Support for 'wine village'

Photo: Contributed Drawings of proposed wine village

The idea of a “wine village” in the McKinley area of Kelowna received rousing support from city council Monday,

The proposal would see a nearly five hectare parcel of land on Hilltown Drive transformed into an alcohol manufacturing facility with between 15 and 20 private ‘tasting suites.’

The manufacturing facility would include a crush pad, custom filtration and bottling line.

Staff said operators of each tasting suite would require a separate manufacturing licence and produce roughly 500 cases of wine.

Development permits and liquor licences will also be required.

The city’s agricultural advisory committee did review the application and had concerns over the securing of local grapes for wine village and stated the applicant should have a clear plan for managing water and wastewater on the property.

Staff noted reports on both water and wastewater showed no concern.

However, in reference to sourcing local grapes, Coun. Gord Lovegrove wondered if there was no control over where the grapes come from, he wasn’t sure if this would “help local growers.”

Staff indicated that, while the tasting suites would be operated by local producers, staff cannot control where the grapes come from, although it is hoped they would be sourced locally.

“I want to applaud the applicant for a very innovative project. At the end of the day, there are 15 to 20 suites which are very small and the footprint appears to be boutique-style businesses,” said Coun. Loyal Wooldridge.

“I think overall it accents well to the overall feel of the McKinley area as well as the surrounding wineries.”

Coun. Luke Stack, speaking as a tourist, believes the facility will be a good tourist attraction.

“Mostly I’m looking at this from a tourism perspective and I think it would be a welcome addition to this area to build on the wine, grape growing reputation we have throughout the world,” said Stack.

“These types of wine venues have become very popular, not just in the Okanagan but in Canada and North America,” added Coun. Maxine DeHart.

“They do draw a lot of people. It is great for tourism, but in the area the agricultural land is protected, the urban-rural interfaces…it’s just a great place to have this.”