City of Kelowna helps Okanagan Sun with travel costs

The City of Kelowna will help the Okanagan Sun offset travel costs to get to the national junior football championships in Saskatoon this weekend.

The Sun will be chartering to the Saskatchewan city for the Canadian Bowl, and council unanimously agreed with a motion put forth by Mayor Tom Dyas to provide a $10,000 grant to help with those costs.

Council authorized a similar amount last year when the Sun travelled to Windsor.

The money comes from a council contingency fund that provides small grants for these types of requests.

The Sun have also set up a GoFundMe Page in an effort to raise funds to assist with travel.

“This will be the fifth out of conference travel game for the team in the last 36 months and in order to do so we rely on the help of local business partners, alumni and community members’ generous donations,” the GoFundMe Page states.

“The league helps teams travel out of conference but with reduced rosters only 40 of the team’s 80 players are able to travel with the team, along with limited numbers for coaches and volunteers. We are asking for any support to help reward as many of the hard working people that make this team successful.”

The Sun flies out for Saskatoon Friday evening.

The game is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Pacific time.