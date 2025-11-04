Kelowna News

Kelowna councillor implores caution when deciding changes to short-term rental regulations

City to ease Airbnb rules

Photo: pixabay Kelowna set to amend short-term rental rules

UPDATE

The Movala development on Lakeshore Road never intended to be used for short-term rentals.

Caban next to Movala is the development Kelowna councillors were describing as one which had been zoned for short-term rentals before bylaws changed.

However, city staff say Movala, and other developments not previously zoned for STRs still have the opportunity to apply for the short-term rental sub zone.

As the City of Kelowna contemplates changes to its short-term rental policies in light of an expected rise in the rental vacancy rate, one veteran councillor said it’s vital the city get this right.

Results of not getting it right could have long-term negative implications for the city.

The city will opt out of provincial mandates in the coming months once the new rental vacancy rate comes out, which is expected to show the city with a healthy rate of between five and six per cent.

Municipalities can opt out if it hits a vacancy rate three per cent or higher for two consecutive years. Kelowna’s 2024 rate was 3.8 per cent.

However, the degree to which bylaws are changed is up to the city.

Kelowna council adopted staff’s recommendation that would allow developments to reapply for short-term rentals if they had applications in stream before rules were changed in 2022.

These include projects such as Aqua, Brooklyn and Movala among others.

“I like the focus on restoration of rights that people had in the commercial zones before all this started changing, however, I remind us that for the last 20 years we have had between zero and one per cent vacancy and it's been a crisis for so long that it's important we don't undermine the fact we are finally getting a reasonable vacancy rate with the hope that some of the costs will eventually come down in some of our rental properties,” said Coun. Luke Stack.

“We cannot lose sight of that because we saw how long it took to get to where we are today and it could take another 10 years if we blow it, to see us get back to a healthy vacancy rate.”

City manager Doug Gilchrist did remind council any changes now would not preclude future zoning changes if the city finds itself back in a housing crisis in five or six years time.

Mayor Tom Dyas agreed a light touch is the way for the city to go.

“We had about 2,500 or 2,600 of them with only about 1,000 of those licensed. We had continual calls from neighbours all the time with disruptions that were happening in neighbourhoods,” said Dyas.

“There is a need to restore this and bring it back in our community but not at an extreme price for those living here who are trying to call this their home.”

Once the city is officially informed it has surpassed the three per cent threshold for a second year, it has until the end of March to inform the province of its wish to opt out. However, final approval from the province typically does not come until November, meaning those residents affected would lose out for another summer season.

And, with the summer already jammed with the Memorial Cup, two BC Lions home games at the Apple Bowl and the BC Summer Games, council asked if it would be possible to lobby the province for an earlier date.

Coun. Ron Cannan said he had already heard from people frustrated at not being able to get short-term accommodations for events next summer.

To that end council adopted an additional motion asking the mayor and staff to engage with the province with an eye to making the changes effective in time for next summer.

Council also removed one of staff’s provisions of limiting short-term rentals in approved buildings to 70 units.