Pierre Poilievre will speak at a Kelowna Chamber of Commerce luncheon next week

Photo: Madison Reeve/file Pierre Poilievre speaks at Summerhill Winery in 2023

The leader of the opposition will be in Kelowna next week to address the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will speak at a chamber luncheon next Thursday, Nov. 13.

The luncheon is expected to run from 11:45 to 1:30 p.m. at the Coast Capri Hotel.

He will speak on tomorrow’s federal budget among other issues affecting Canadians.

“During this exclusive event, Mr. Poilievre will outline his perspectives on the fiscal and economic priorities shaping Canada’s future, discuss the impacts of the federal budget on businesses and communities, and present his vision for strengthening Canada’s economy,” a chamber news release stated.

“This is a valuable opportunity for local business leaders and community members to hear directly from the leader of the opposition, ask questions, and engage in meaningful discussion about the direction of Canada’s financial policy.”

Click here to register.