Contest offers chance to skate with NHL legend Jarome Iginla at the Kelowna Memorial Cup

Dr. Oetker's Giuseppe Pizzeria "Practice with a Pro" contest returns for the fourth year.

As part of this year's Memorial Cup festivities, Dr. Oetker Canada will be sending one lucky hockey team to practice with Jarome Iginla in Kelowna.

Dr. Oetker’s Giuseppe Pizzeria 'Practice with a Pro' contest is back for the fourth year, giving one lucky minor hockey team the chance to hit the ice with former Calgary Flames captain and Hockey Hall of Famer, Jarome Iginla.

Minor hockey teams are invited to submit a short video through the Practice with a Pro portal, showcasing how their team brings positive energy to their community. The videos should focus on how teams connect with their communities, whether through fundraisers, clean-ups, or acts of kindness.

Teams can earn extra points by sharing the videos on social media.

Submissions will be judged based on criteria including fun, memorability, togetherness, empowerment, and community support.

“Hockey isn’t just a sport in Canada. It’s part of who we are. It’s where friendships form, communities come together, and memories are made,” says Indresh Kohli, with Dr. Oetker Canada Ltd.

In addition to the Giuseppe Practice with a Pro grand prize experience, Canadians also have a chance to win random draws for exclusive CHL prizes.

Iginla is a six-time NHL All-Star, with 625 career goals, three Olympic appearances, two gold medals, and over a decade leading the Calgary Flames as captain. He's known for his heart, humility, and commitment to the team.

“I am excited to announce Giuseppe and I are back for year four of Practice with A Pro. It’s an honour to help inspire the next generation of players who are making a difference where it matters most. I can’t wait to meet this year’s winning team at the Memorial Cup,” says Iginla.

For more information on the contest or to take part, click here.

The nomination window is now open and will run until February 27, 2026. The winning team will be announced in April 2026.