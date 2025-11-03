Kelowna News

Accused Kelowna killer's 911 call played at murder trial

911 call at murder trial

Photo: Contributed Brianna Jankauskas was killed in August 2023.

A Kelowna man accused of brutally killing a young woman with a wrench phoned 911 to say someone in his home was “dying on (his) couch” before hanging up, a court heard Monday.

Brandon Davina made the call on Aug. 21, 2023, telling a dispatcher there had been an “altercation” in his home. But when asked for more information, he hung up without giving his name or address.

Dispatchers traced the call to a coach house on Hardy Road, where police were sent.

Const. Véronique Boudreault was the first officer to arrive. She testified that she knocked on the door but got no response, then called the number linked to the 911 call. Again, there was no answer. Looking through a window, she saw what appeared to be a person lying on the couch inside.

Finding the door unlocked, Boudreault entered. Inside, she told the court she found a woman, later identified as Brianna Jankauskas, gasping for air and bleeding heavily from her head.

“At first, I was just verbally saying, ‘Hi, can you hear me?’ and I did not receive any response,” Boudreault told the court. “I decided to tap her to see if she would respond to touch.”

Jankauskas did not respond.

Boudreault called for medical and police backup, drew her firearm, and checked the rest of the home to ensure no one else was inside. She testified that she noticed an ice cube tray and milk on the kitchen floor, a blood smear on the counter, and a pair of handcuffs near Jankauskas. Behind Jankauskas's head, on the wall, there was blood spatter.

Paramedics arrived, bandaged the young woman, and transported her to Kelowna General Hospital.

Crown prosecutor Miho Ogi-Harris told the court that Jankauskas died in hospital shortly before midnight on Aug. 22, 2023.

As the 19-day second-degree murder trial got underway Monday in Kelowna, Ogi-Harris said she will present 15 witnesses who will testify that Davina killed Jankauskas. Medical evidence and comments from Davina will show that he struck her multiple times in the head with an 18-inch crescent wrench.

According to Ogi-Harris, Davina had picked Jankauskas up from her friend's home in Vernon and taken her to his house in Rutland for a date on Aug. 20, 2023. Jankauskas later told a friend she was waiting for Davina to drive her home.

The prosecutor told the court that there are numerous texts that paint a picture of what happened that night. Notably, Davina sent a text message to his employer Kevin Goertzen at 6 a.m. on Aug. 22, 2023 saying he had killed someone. Goertzen brushed off the message as yet another excuse for Davina missing work, Ogi-Harris said.

It wasn’t until later that day, after a mutual friend contacted Goertzen to reiterate what had been said, that the message was taken seriously.

Ogi-Harris told the court that Davina confessed to his friend that he had “hurt a girl real bad” with a crescent wrench and was “contemplating turning himself in to police.”

“Before doing so, he wished to consume some beer,” Ogi-Harris said. “He also wished to go to the hospital to see if something was wrong with him.”

In the end, Davina was arrested in a rural area of Rutland at around 7:22 a.m. on Aug. 22, 2023.

After his arrest, as an officer was helping connect him with legal aid, Davina allegedly volunteered that the offence had occurred around 9 p.m. the previous night, Ogi-Harris said.

Two of the Crown’s 15 witnesses had testified in Davina's murder trial by Monday morning. The trial, scheduled to run until Nov. 28, continues Tuesday.