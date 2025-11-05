Kelowna News

Kelowna RCMP say man reported missing on Monday has been found safe

Photo: RCMP Kelowna RCMP say a man reported missing on November 3, 2025, has been found safe.

UPDATE 12:17

A man who was the subject of a missing person report earlier this week in Kelowna has been found.

The Kelowna RCMP advised that the 46-year-old, who was reported missing on November 3, has been located and is safe.

“Thank you to the media and the public for assisting the police with the search and locating of this individual,” Cpl. Allison Konsmo, Kelowna RCMP media relations officer.

ORIGINAL Nov. 3

Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public's help to locate a man who was last seen in the summer.

Police have issued a call for public assistance to locate the 46-year-old who has not communicated with family or friends since August 2025.

RCMP says they have unconfirmed reports that he was last seen in the Dilworth Drive area.

"The Kelowna RCMP have concerns for his health and well-being," says RCMP spokesperson, Cpl. Allison Konsmo.