Windy, dry October with near-normal temperatures in the Thompson-Okanagan
Windy, dry October
We saw a few more blustery days than usual last month.
Windy conditions punctuated what was a generally “normal” October in the Thompson-Okanagan.
Mean temperatures for the month were within a degree of normal in all major cities in the region. Rainfall was slightly below normal in the Central Okanagan and South Okanagan and down significantly in the North Okanagan and South Thompson.
“I think one of the more intriguing things about the month was we saw more wind than we would typically see in many of the valleys,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Brian Proctor.
“As these systems came through, they tended to be fairly dry but they did kick up a lot more wind, especially in areas further to the north of the Thompson-Okanagan.”
In Kelowna, the mean temperature was 8.6 C last month, compared to the normal of 8.2. Penticton came in at 8.5 C. The normal in the South Okanagan city is 8.9 C.
The mean temperature in Kamloops last month was 8.9 C, compared to the typical of 8.6 C in October. Vernon saw the biggest temperature gap, reaching 8.5 C, which was nearly a degree above the normal of 7.6 C.
The North Okanagan also recorded one of the widest margins between normal precipitation and what was recorded last month. October rainfall in Vernon was 19.8 millimetres, which was 48.5 per cent of normal.
Rainfall was 86 per cent of normal in Kelowna and 79 per cent of normal in Penticton. Precipitation at the UBC Okanagan Environment Canada station came in at 25 mm, while Penticton recorded 23 mm.
Kamloops had a notably dry month. Environment Canada recorded just 4.7 mm of rainfall in the city, compared to a typical 23.1 mm. That is only 20 per cent of what should fall in the 10th month of the year.
The Thompson River has been experiencing some of its lowest flows on record this fall. The Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship blames long-term dry weather in the Kamloops area.
Proctor said this month is setting up to be a typical November.
“The good news story is the coast has been seeing a bit more precipitation and that’s going to help them a little bit. Hopefully, we’ll start seeing some snowpack building up at higher elevations, which should slowly let us decrease some of the (drought) worries through the winter,” he said.
