Kelowna News

Solo cross-Canada trekker stops in Kelowna, spreads love all along the way

Fellow in Yellow shares love

Rob Gibson

Trevor Redmond is hard to miss as he pushes his buggy across Canada dressed in bright yellow, cheerily waving at the people he meets.

"I am running across Canada. Been through the nine provinces, and here I'm into my 10th, here in B.C.," Redmond told Castanet on Monday.

He started in Halifax back on March 26, now in November, he's trying to reach the coast before the snow flies.

"My mindset really is, let's hope the snow doesn't really catch me too hard going up over the mountain passes. Once I get into Hope. Then I really have hope that I'm going to make it all the way to Vancouver... But every day is a challenge, and you have to overcome it," said Redmond.

The solo journey is also to raise money for the Dollar a Day Foundation, which helps with mental health and addiction programs across Canada. Anything he doesn't use to help him keep moving goes to the cause.

"There's lots of challenges. Lots of people have trauma. I even faced one at a pretty early age, at 15, where I was struck by a car and almost lost my leg," Redmond said.

Along the way, Redmond camps wherever he can, relying heavily on the kindness of strangers.

"I had a good rest in Winfield, where I watched the Jays. But I've slept everywhere, man, even in a storage container down in Jarvis, Southern Ontario."

It's not an easy way to go across the country, but Redmond does it because he loves it, and he loves people.

"I keep being excited about it. You know, reaching the next person, the next community, that's what gets us through things. When we become excited about something, we can accomplish anything."

"At least brighten up people's day with the bright yellow. Yellow is an attractive colour for drawing attention, for sure, and opening up conversations. And some of those conversations can be pretty deep and meaningful," says Redmond.

Redmond keeps a tally board on his buggy, which he had to adjust to 9,683 kilometres when he reached Kelowna.



You can follow Redmond's journey online through his website or Facebook page, which also has a live tracker so you can figure out exactly where he is along his journey.

"The toughest challenge for me is really trying to get that message out and reach people. I do suffer physical pain at times, but the most pain I feel is just knowing I'm not reaching enough people, and I'd really like to reach every single person in Canada. That's my objective," Redmond said.