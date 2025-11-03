Kelowna News

Kelowna's Tree of Hope Festival returns on Nov. 22

Photo: Stober Foundation The Tree of Hope Festival returns to Kelowna's Landmark District on Nov. 22.

Kelowna’s Tree of Hope Festival is returning this year, bigger than ever.

On Saturday, Nov. 22, the Tree of Hope will be lit for the 28th year in the Landmark District.

Last year’s event drew over 10,000 attendees, a figure that organizers hope to top this year. The festival begins at 12 p.m. with the lighting of the iconic Tree of Hope taking place at 5 p.m., to be streamed live on Castanet.

Starting at noon, guests will be welcomed into a winter wonderland of lights, sweet treats and holiday music. Locally-loved band The Hip Replacements take the stage at 4 p.m. The festival runs until 6 p.m.

“The Tree of Hope Festival is such a special way to bring people together and celebrate the joy of the season,” said Lisa Lock, CEO of Stober Group.

“Each year we see families, friends, and neighbours making memories here, and it’s incredible to watch the event grow year over year, and we’re looking forward to another wonderful event that captures the magic of the holidays.”

A faux ice rink will be set up for skating along with local artisan vendors and food trucks.

Photos with Santa are available for which you can reserve your timeslot here. Walk-ins will also be available.

A letters to Santa station, hot chocolate and s’mores, mini curling from Special Olympics BC and an obstacle course will also be included.

Every year, the Stober Foundation picks new charities to support with the annual Tree of Hope campaign.

This year, CRIS Adaptive Adventures and Special Olympics BC will receive a “significant capital gift” from the foundation. Both organizations provide opportunities for people living with disabilities.

During the festival, guests can also give back, with every on-site donation to be matched by the Stober Foundation.

“This year, we wanted to support the incredible organizations that create opportunities for every person to participate fully in life,” says Ken Stober, president of the Stober Foundation.

“The Tree of Hope has always represented generosity and unity, and we are proud to continue that tradition by supporting causes that truly make a difference in our community.