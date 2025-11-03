Kelowna News
Porta-potty fire in Kelowna damages building
Porta-potty fire in Kelowna
Photo: Contributed
At around 3:20 a.m., Kelowna Fire Department was called to a fire in the 2000 block of Benvoulin Court, Jason Bedell, assistant fire chief, said.
An early morning porta-potty fire in Kelowna caused some damage to a building under construction.
At around 3:20 a.m., Kelowna Fire Department was called to a fire in the 2000 block of Benvoulin Court, Jason Bedell, assistant fire chief, said.
"Upon arrival, firefighters discovered an outdoor portable toilet and nearby construction materials fully involved," Bedell said.
"The fire caused minor damage to the exterior of an adjacent building under construction and led to smoke exposure inside."
Crews snuffed out the blaze quickly and stopped it from spreading further. More stayed on scene to ventilate the building the smoke had permeated.
Bedell said the cause has not been determined at this time.
