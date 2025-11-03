Kelowna News

Unsettled weather this week in the Okanagan, snow possible

Cloudy, wet week ahead

Cindy White

Some brief sunny periods will punctuate a generally cloudy and wet week across the Okanagan.

Monday starts off with a chance of showers and highs near 6 C. Tuesday should be mainly sunny across most of the Southern Interior.

“A ridge of high pressure building into Interior B.C. will bring dry and sunny conditions to the region, but in the morning, there could be some fog patches in the valleys,” said meteorologist Nan Lu with Environment Canada.

Tuesday’s highs should reach 8 C. Overnight, the temperature is expected to dip near 1 C, with periods of snow in the forecast.

On Wednesday, a frontal system is set to move into the area from off the coast.

“With this system, it could bring periods of rain to the Okanagan and Thompson regions, as well as some gusty winds,” noted Lu.

While rain is forecast, no significant amounts are expected. Lu said the models show up to five centimetres of rain on Wednesday. Wednesday’s highs will only reach 5 C in the Central and North Okanagan and 7 C in the South Okanagan.

Temperatures should rise as the weekend approaches, although conditions will remain unsettled.

“It looks like the latter half of the work week will be slightly warmer than the first half of the week, so temperatures this week will be near seasonal,” Lu said.

Thursday’s forecast calls for periods of rain with highs of 8 C. Friday should be mainly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and highs of 10 C.

