Video: Thief smashes window, steals four pairs of expensive shoes from Kelowna business

A longtime Kelowna businessman wants his shoes back.

Erhard Marenbach, who has operated Erhard’s Orthopedics for 26 years, said his store at 1551 Sutherland Ave. was broken into at 4:10 a.m. on Sunday. He shared security video of the thief in action on his Facebook page.

He said the thief got away with some of the store’s most expensive items.

“A guy went in and he knew exactly what he was looking for. He knew exactly – there are the men’s shoes and this is what I’m looking for,” said Marenbach. “Unreal. When you watch this on video, you can’t believe it.”

“(He) takes four pairs of men’s shoes and different sizes,” said Marenbach. “That’s what he could carry.”

This is not the first time the business has been the scene of a crime. At the previous location of Erhard’s Orthopedics, just down the street at 1133 Sutherland Ave., there was a shooting in 2005. That followed a break-in and theft four weeks after the store opened.

Marenbach moved to the new location at 1551 Sutherland Ave. 14 years ago. This latest incident has left him facing a repair bill for a smashed door and window.

“We wanted to get away from the crime. You can’t get away from it in Kelowna,” he said.

He’s asking anyone who sees someone running around with SAS shoe boxes to report them to the Kelowna RCMP. The RCMP file number is: 2025-66228