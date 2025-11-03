Kelowna News

Kelowna Field of Crosses returns to City Park for eighth year

Cindy White

A field of crosses now stands in Kelowna’s City Park after a ceremony was held at the Kelowna cenotaph on Sunday.

This is the eighth year that the Rotary Club of Kelowna and the Okanagan Military Museum and Society have brought the visual display to the park.

The 227 crosses commemorate the lives of Canadians lost in conflicts around the world over the past 150 years. Each of the crosses includes details about the age of the soldier, their date of death and the unit that they were in.

“It’s all in an effort to complement the community’s commemoration and remembrance traditions, to extend that time period over a longer period than just a single day, once a year,” said Keith Boehmer, chair of the Field of Crosses Kelowna committee.

It’s also an opportunity to pass on the stories of the fallen to future generations.

“In regards to our students that participate with the Kelowna Museums education department, they have a chance to learn about the military history and with our study package, pick out some of the details out of the service record and try to bring a person to life, more than just a name or a number,” explained Boehmer.

People can visit the Kelowna Field of Crosses any time, from now until Nov. 12, to reflect and remember.

On Sunday, November 9, at 5 p.m., the public is invited to attend a candlelight ceremony next to the field of crosses.

The Kelowna Field of Crosses was first erected in 2018 by the Rotary Club of Kelowna, with partnership and cooperation from the Okanagan Military Museum and Society, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 26, the BC Dragoons and Cadets and local volunteers. It is modelled after a similar display along Memorial Drive in Calgary.



