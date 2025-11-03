Kelowna News

Crown accepts 'very lenient' plea deal for man who snuck camera into Kelowna YMCA shower

Photo: File photo A man who snuck a camera into a Kelowna YMCA shower will likely end up with no criminal record.

A man who was caught sneaking a camera over the wall of a shower at the Rutland YMCA while a woman showered will likely avoid a criminal record, after police dropped the ball on the investigation.

Friday afternoon, 47-year-old Michael Bandyo pleaded guilty to a criminal charge of mischief instead of the voyeurism charge he was originally charged with, after striking a plea deal with the Crown.

The plea deal included a joint sentencing submission between the Crown and defence, asking for a conditional discharge.

If the judge goes along with the deal, Bandyo will serve no jail time and will have no criminal record, as long as he abides by probation conditions for one year.

During sentencing submissions, Crown prosecutor Jason Hatherly said the Crown wouldn't have agreed to such a sentence had it not been for problems with the RCMP's handling of the investigation.

Noticed camera while showering

The charge dates to the morning of May 31, 2022, when a woman who was showering at the YMCA on Hartman Road noticed an endoscopic camera lens reaching over top of the shower wall.

The woman, who Castanet will refer to as FV, said the lens, which was attached to a long maneuverable wire, quickly disappeared back over the wall when she noticed it.

Photo: Wikipedia An example of an endoscopic camera lens

She got dressed and went and stood outside the door of the shower room where the camera had come from. She also alerted a lifeguard who called the police. After a period of time, Bandyo exited the room and FV confronted him.

A manager came and told Bandyo he couldn't leave until police arrived. He was arrested at the scene, taken to the RCMP detachment and later released.

FV said police initially couldn't find the camera on Bandyo. But prior to the officers' arrival, Bandyo had asked to use the bathroom, and a maintenance worker later found the camera stashed in that bathroom.

Both Hatherly and defence counsel Julian van der Walle told Judge Cathaline Heinrichs on Friday that there was “no evidence” that any video had been taken, as police didn't find a memory card in the camera. But FV said Bandyo could have easily flushed the memory card during his bathroom break.

Lengthy pre-charge delay

While Bandyo appeared to be caught red-handed, the police investigation took nearly three years to complete, with the voyeurism charge having just been laid this past April.

As a result, Crown prosecutor Jason Hatherly allowed Bandyo to instead plead guilty to a charge of mischief rather than go to trial on the voyeurism charge, as “there was a real danger” Bandyo would have had a successful Charter argument and be acquitted.

The courts have previously ruled that significant delay in the laying of a charge, if there's no good reason for the delay, can be an infringement on an accused's Section 7 rights for an “abuse of process.”

“The Crown wouldn't normally go along with such a plea bargain, obviously in the circumstances, but for the fact that there were exigencies in the case,” Hatherly said, adding the strength of the prosecution was “tenuous” due to the Charter issues.

Sentence 'obviously lenient'

Bandyo's defence counsel van der Walle conceded to Judge Heinrichs that the joint sentencing submission is “obviously a very lenient sentence that's very favourable to my client,” but he said there are good reasons for it.

He explained there appeared to be no real reason for the long delay in the case.

“This is a case in which there were large gaps in time, upwards of a year or more, where it appears virtually nothing had been done whatsoever on the case,” van der Walle said.

“In fact, all of the evidence the Crown had to tender against my client was basically gathered on the day of the offence ... there is simply no explanation for the drastic amount of delay that occurred in this case.”

Van der Walle said that during a prior court hearing, the lead RCMP investigator in the case “had to concede that he had basically just forgotten about the file.”

“[The investigator] had some personal issues he was dealing with, he went on a leave of absence and didn't pass the file off to any other investigators,” van der Walle said. “As a result, this thing basically just gathered dust in the background for no good reason.”

Relying on a 2017 Supreme Court of Canada decision, van der Walle said Bandyo would have had a very strong argument at trial that the pre-charge delay amounted to an “abuse of process” by police, which could have resulted in an acquittal.

Additionally, he said by the time police executed a search warrant on Bandyo's camera, “they no longer had the lawful authority to hold the camera anyway,” which would have been another Charter argument the defence would have used if the case had gone to trial.

'Messed with the wrong person'

FV told Castanet she was unaware about the issues with the case nor that the Crown accepted a plea to a lesser charge.

“I know that it took quite a long time, there were numerous emails that I sent to the officer who was involved ... and I didn't hear anything back from him for over a year,” she said. “It is disappointing.”

She added that in a way, she's glad the incident happened to her and not someone younger who could have fallen victim to "sextortion."

“He messed with the wrong person," FV said. "They're trying to have control over a situation and he picked the wrong person, because I took that control back. I'm glad in a sense that it happened to me and not a younger person, because I do have a young daughter.”

In a victim impact statement read to the court Friday, FV said the incident “violated her most basic right to privacy."

“The gym is my happy place, a place I feel safe, enjoyment, empowerment. Not a place to feel violated," FV wrote. “I'm proud of myself for being brave, I took your power away. Women are not weak and submissive, yours to victimize.”

She added that she's still concerned about other possible recordings Bandyo could have made of other people before she caught him.

'Deep remorse'

Defence counsel van der Walle told Judge Heinrichs that Bandyo, who has no prior criminal record, has joined sex addiction counselling groups since his arrest and he's now a sponsor for another member.

He's also been in therapy since 2017 and his psychologist said in a letter that Bandyo's risk to the public is very low.

Bandyo lost his job at the time as a result of the incident, but he now works as a warehouse manager.

“The arrest almost ended his marriage, but thankfully he was able to salvage that,” van der Walle added, highlighting a letter of support that his wife submitted to the court.

“My client from the very beginning of this litigation has expressed a deep remorse for what happened, at times he's been very tearful with me. He has shown a great amount of insight and empathy about what he put the victim through.”

Despite this, Bandyo declined to address the judge following his lawyer's submissions. This opportunity is sometimes used by offenders to apologize.

Reserved decision

Judge Heinrichs reserved handing down her sentence to a later date, saying she needed to “take some time to consider her decision.”

But judges rarely go against a sentencing submission when it's agreed upon by the Crown and defence.

In a landmark 2016 decision, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled that a judge should only reject a joint submission if the proposed sentence would “bring the administration of justice into disrepute or is otherwise contrary to the public interest.”