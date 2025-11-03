284631
Kelowna News  

Kelowna RCMP release few details after search of property in Joe Rich

RCMP search in Joe Rich

Cindy White - Nov 2, 2025 / 6:31 pm | Story: 581641

RCMP were out in force in the Joe Rich area, east of Kelowna on Saturday, but are releasing few details about the investigation.

In response to a request for information about an investigation on Falconridge Crescent, Mounties said Kelowna RCMP, including the Emergency Response Team, were executing a search warrant in the Joe Rich area.

“The file is still under investigation and no further information will be provided,” said the RCMP in a brief emailed statement.

