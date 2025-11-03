Kelowna News
Kelowna RCMP release few details after search of property in Joe Rich
RCMP search in Joe Rich
Photo: Contributed
Police on Falconridge Crescent Saturday afternoon.
RCMP were out in force in the Joe Rich area, east of Kelowna on Saturday, but are releasing few details about the investigation.
In response to a request for information about an investigation on Falconridge Crescent, Mounties said Kelowna RCMP, including the Emergency Response Team, were executing a search warrant in the Joe Rich area.
“The file is still under investigation and no further information will be provided,” said the RCMP in a brief emailed statement.
More Kelowna News
RECENT STORIES
- Pub raises more than $5KPenticton - 7:00 pm
- Planned water outageLavington - 7:00 pm
- New installation at galleryKelowna - 6:00 pm
- Wildlife park for Family DayKamloops - 6:00 pm
- Uride helping out studentsKelowna - 5:00 pm
Real Estate
103 Eagle Drive
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$829,000
more details
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$829,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Wilbert Kelowna BC SPCA >
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net