Kelowna News

Kelowna RCMP release few details after search of property in Joe Rich

RCMP search in Joe Rich

Photo: Contributed Police on Falconridge Crescent Saturday afternoon.

RCMP were out in force in the Joe Rich area, east of Kelowna on Saturday, but are releasing few details about the investigation.

In response to a request for information about an investigation on Falconridge Crescent, Mounties said Kelowna RCMP, including the Emergency Response Team, were executing a search warrant in the Joe Rich area.

“The file is still under investigation and no further information will be provided,” said the RCMP in a brief emailed statement.