Mission Creek Golf Course sells for $8.2M

Photo: Mission Creek Golf Course Mission Creek Golf Course has been sold.

UPDATE: 11:35 a.m.

Mission Golf Course was sold for $8.2 million, with the deal closing this past Friday.

In a press release Sunday, Unison HM Commercial Realty, the selling real estate agency, said the Welder family are confident the new owner, Harold Rempel, will "bring fresh ideas and renewed energy while preserving the property’s character."

"Sellers John, Debbie, Evan and Danielle Welder have asked that their sincere appreciation and gratitude be passed along to the staff and customers who supported the club over the decades," the press release states.

The agency notes that Rempel is an "avid golfer" who owns several other course in Manitoba, and the sale "ensures the course will remain a community golf amenity—maintaining cherished green space and recreational value for the region."

Rempel also purchased the Kirschner Mountain development in 2021 for $22 million.

ORIGINAL: 9:45 a.m.

A long-time family-owned Kelowna golf course has been recently sold.

On Saturday, Mission Creek Golf Course announced the Welder family has sold the par-61 golf course to Harold Rempel.

Rempel owns several golf courses in Manitoba, including the championship 27-hole course Quarry Oakes. Rempel also purchased the Kirschner Mountain development in 2021 for $22 million.

“Mission Creek Golf Club has a proud tradition of delivering excellent experiences to its pass holders and guests,” Rempel said in a press release.

“We are committed to maintaining the quality and service that our community values, while continuing to explore opportunities for growth and enhancement of the club's offerings.”

The property has been in the Welder family since 1979, when Danielle's grandparents Ruth and Vic purchased it. With the help of their children, they developed the property into a golf course, and Ruth ran the restaurant and pro shop while Vic was responsible for the groundskeeping.

Their son John and his then-wife Debbie bought into the business in the mid-80s when Vic retired, and Ruth continued to run the restaurant.

The family tradition continued to a third generation, with John and Debbie's children Danielle and Evan taking over the operations.

But despite the big changes, Danielle will remain on as general manager.

“Members and guests can expect uninterrupted operations, guided by the same staff you've come to know and trust,” Rempel said.

Sunday is Mission Creek Golf Course's last day of the season.