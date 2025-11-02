Kelowna News

Kelowna RCMP warn of recent increase in counterfeit bills in social media marketplace fraud

The Kelowna RCMP is reminding residents to double check the cash they're given, due to a recent increase in social media marketplace fraud.

The police said people are using counterfeit bills—specifically in denominations of $20s and $100s—to purchase items, leaving the seller scammed.

To identify counterfeit Canadian money, RCMP said to use the feel, look and flip method:

Feel the large number and the words “Bank of Canada,” you should find they are raised to the touch,

Look at the metallic portrait in the large window, it should match the large portrait on the front of the bill,

Flip the top of the bill towards you and you should see colour changes in the metallic portrait in the large transparent window.

If you are the victim of a fraud, the Kelowna RCMP are asking you to immediately call them at 250-762-3300 and report it.

People are also encouraged to contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or online at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.