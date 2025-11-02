284630
Kelowna RCMP warn of recent increase in counterfeit bills in social media marketplace fraud

RCMP warn of fake bills

Casey Richardson - Nov 1, 2025 / 7:00 pm | Story: 581506

The Kelowna RCMP is reminding residents to double check the cash they're given, due to a recent increase in social media marketplace fraud.

The police said people are using counterfeit bills—specifically in denominations of $20s and $100s—to purchase items, leaving the seller scammed.

To identify counterfeit Canadian money, RCMP said to use the feel, look and flip method:

  • Feel the large number and the words “Bank of Canada,” you should find they are raised to the touch,
  • Look at the metallic portrait in the large window, it should match the large portrait on the front of the bill,
  • Flip the top of the bill towards you and you should see colour changes in the metallic portrait in the large transparent window.

If you are the victim of a fraud, the Kelowna RCMP are asking you to immediately call them at 250-762-3300 and report it.

People are also encouraged to contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or online at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

