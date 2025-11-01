283407
Large police presence in Joe Rich area, east of Kelowna

ERT in Joe Rich area

Nicholas Johansen - Nov 1, 2025 / 2:30 pm | Story: 581500

There's a large police presence in the Joe Rich area, east of Kelowna Saturday afternoon.

It's not clear at this time what prompted the response, but a number of RCMP Emergency Response Team officers gathered on Falconridge Crescent Saturday some time before 2 p.m.

It's not clear what property the officers were focused on.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

