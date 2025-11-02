Kelowna News

The Empower Women Show visits Kelowna, interviews dozen female entrepreneurs

Businesswomen in spotlight

Photo: The Empower Women Show Jayne Trimble, left, interviews Amy Nicole Cohen from The Chic Experience last week in Kelowna.

Kelowna women in business will be front and centre during episodes of The Empower Women Show that will begin airing in early 2026.

Hosted and produced by Jayne Trimble, the Rogers TV program features female entrepreneurs, leaders and professionals in the community, and provides a platform for them to share their stories and showcase their businesses.

The conversations touch on a variety of other topics as well, including living intentionally, personal growth, body image, fertility journeys, financial literacy, and family and relationships.

During her visit to Kelowna last week, Trimble interviewed 12 local entrepreneurs, including Dayle Sheehan and Jamie Francis from The Ultimate Girls Trip, Amy Nicole Cohen from The Chic Experience and Melodie Reynolds from Elate Beauty.

Each interview will be its own 15-minute episode, which will air on Rogers TV cable and on the show’s YouTube channel beginning in January.