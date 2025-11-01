Kelowna News

Okanagan Clinical Trials seeking Alzheimer's sufferers for latest study

Alzheimer's patients wanted

Photo: Okanagan Clinical Trials Okanagan Clinical Trials is seeking Alzheimer's patients for a study.

Okanagan Clinical Trials is inviting individuals living with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease to participate in an ongoing medication research study.

The Kelowna medical research company is currently conducting a study to determine the effectiveness of an investigational medication for people with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

“Alzheimer’s disease and related conditions devastate patients and their families,” OCT principal investigator and geriatric psychiatrist Dr. Eugene Okorie said in a press release. “This study aims to advance the search for a new symptomatic treatment for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.”

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia and affects almost 50 million people worldwide. It is a progressive condition with no cure. Typically, it begins affecting an individual’s short-term memory, but worsens over time, and eventually leads to death. Most often, Alzheimer’s affects people over the age of 65, but some develop young-onset dementia in their 40s and 50s.

To be eligible to participate in the study, volunteers will be men and women between 60 and 85 years.

“There is a high need for new medications for Alzheimer’s disease,” OCT president Dr. Kim Christie said. “The process relies on volunteers to participate. If you are interested in research, please contact our clinic.”

Investigational treatment will not affect provincial medical coverage, and all study-related costs will be paid for by the sponsor. Participants are free to leave the study at any time.

To learn more about the study or to volunteer, please visit www.okanaganclinicaltrials.com.