Launch Okanagan holding annual fundraising gala, offering more free financial workshops

Celebrate financial literacy

Photo: Thinkstock Launch Okanagan is celebrating Financial Literacy Month in November

Launch Okanagan will celebrate Financial Literacy Month in style, with its fourth annual fundraiser and plenty of workshops to spread financial tips throughout the valley.

The fundraiser will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 4, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Kelowna Community Theatre, and it will bring together business leaders, community partners and supporters to explore the life-changing impact of financial literacy in our region. It will feature guest speakers, participant stories and a presentation highlighting how Launch Okanagan’s programs are transforming lives through education, empowerment and financial confidence.

“We see firsthand how financial literacy can change lives,” Launch Okanagan executive director Jennifer Robins said in a press release. “When people have the tools to make informed financial decisions, they gain confidence, reduce stress, and build a foundation for a stronger future, for themselves and their families.”

Proceeds from the evening will support the continued delivery of Launch Okanagan’s free programs and community workshops that help individuals and families build long-term financial resilience.

Launch Okanagan will continue to highlight Financial Literacy Month throughout November, with free weekly online workshops to help people get a grip on their finances.

First up will be Launch My Budget on Wednesday, Nov. 5, when participants will learn how to create a realistic budget. Next will be Dealing with Debt on Wednesday, Nov. 12, giving attendees a chance to explore strategies to manage, reduce and prevent debt while protecting their financial well-being.

RDSP Essentials will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 19, to better understand the benefits of the Registered Disability Savings Plan and how it supports long-term security for individuals with disabilities, and RESP Essentials on Wednesday, Nov. 26, will cover how to talk to your kids about saving, discovering how a Registered Education Savings Plan can help and how to access government grants.

More information about all of Launch Okanagan’s November events can be found on its website here.