Accelerate Okanagan names new board, which features just one newcomer

Photo: UBCO Suzie Currie is the only new member of the Accelerate Okanagan board.

The Accelerate Okanagan board of directors will look mostly the same for the next year.

The Kelowna-based organization made just one change to its board during its annual general meeting on Oct. 16. Suzie Currie has joined the AO board, while Nicole Rustad has departed after spending seven years giving her time to the Okanagan tech industry.

Currie is the vice-principal and associate vice-president of research and innovation at UBC Okanagan.

Chris Pinkerton is back for his second straight year as board chairman, while Krista Mallory steps into the vice-chairwoman role in place of Jennifer Kilback, who remains on the board.

Other returnees are Gary Parmar, who is back as treasurer, Max Walker, Reece Tomlinson, Devin Rubadeau, Laine Nevison, Jennifer Kilback, Mark Betteridge and Derek Edstrom.

Pinkerton noted during the AGM that founders across Canada are adapting to shifting markets and emerging technologies while early-stage funding remains tight. In this landscape, he said AO’s role is more important than ever, connecting entrepreneurs to mentorship, capital and community to ensure ventures started in the Okanagan have the opportunity to grow and scale.