Kelowna Chamber of Commerce hands out annual business excellence awards
Troika best large business
Troika Developments took home the big honour on Thursday night at the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards.
The Kelowna development company captured the Large Business of the Year Award during the 38th annual gala, which was held at Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort.
Troika, which was founded by CEO Renee Merrifield in 2000, has delivered more than 3,000 homes, developed 1,200 acres of land and created 300,000 square feet of commercial space from Kelowna to Merritt, Prince George, Edmonton, Regina and Winnipeg.
“Troika is committed to housing diversity, sustainable design, and community building—all thoughtfully designed,” Merrifield said in a press release. “Trying to help to solve the housing crisis, one home at a time. It’s all about the team.”
The medium and small businesses of the year were GreenStep Solutions and Pine Lighting, respectively.
The chamber handed out 16 awards in all and honoured Big White senior vice-president Michael J. Ballingall as its Business Leader of the Year recipient, which was made public last week. More than 400 people attended the gala.
“I always hear about companies new to me at the business excellence gala,” Kelowna chamber president Derek Gratz said. “This year’s awards were no exception, with some hardworking newcomers winning awards alongside some Kelowna companies we’re all familiar with.
“In every case, the judges rewarded outstanding excellence, and it was a tough assignment, given the remarkable results and community support all the finalists achieved in this past year.”
The award winners were:
Excellence in Agriculture
Days Century Growers Inc.
Excellence in Arts & Entertainment
D.K. Productions
Excellence in Business Ethics
Vinyl Pursuit Inc.
Excellence in Community Impact
Kelowna Women’s Shelter
Excellence in Environmental Impact
Kimco Controls
Excellence in Equity, Diversity & Inclusion
Harmony Chiropractic & Wellness
Excellence in Not-for-Profit
Southern Interior Construction Association
Excellence in Tourism
Big White Ski Resort Ltd.
Indigenous Business of the Year
Kekuli Café Coffee-West Kelowna
Large Business of the Year
Troika Developments
Mid-size Business of the Year
GreenStep Solutions Inc.
Rising Star Business of the Year
Roobear Kids
Small Business of the Year
Pine Lighting
Technology Innovator of the Year
SYNC Robotics Inc.
Top Sales Professional of the Year
Shannon Stone, RE/MAX Stone Sisters
Young Entrepreneur of the Year
Mitchell Goodwin, GW Hoops
Business Leader of the Year
Michael J. Ballingall, Big White Ski Resort
