Kelowna News

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce hands out annual business excellence awards

Troika best large business

Photo: Kelowna Chamber of Commerce The Troika team shows off its award on Thursday night.

Troika Developments took home the big honour on Thursday night at the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards.

The Kelowna development company captured the Large Business of the Year Award during the 38th annual gala, which was held at Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort.

Troika, which was founded by CEO Renee Merrifield in 2000, has delivered more than 3,000 homes, developed 1,200 acres of land and created 300,000 square feet of commercial space from Kelowna to Merritt, Prince George, Edmonton, Regina and Winnipeg.

“Troika is committed to housing diversity, sustainable design, and community building—all thoughtfully designed,” Merrifield said in a press release. “Trying to help to solve the housing crisis, one home at a time. It’s all about the team.”

The medium and small businesses of the year were GreenStep Solutions and Pine Lighting, respectively.

The chamber handed out 16 awards in all and honoured Big White senior vice-president Michael J. Ballingall as its Business Leader of the Year recipient, which was made public last week. More than 400 people attended the gala.

“I always hear about companies new to me at the business excellence gala,” Kelowna chamber president Derek Gratz said. “This year’s awards were no exception, with some hardworking newcomers winning awards alongside some Kelowna companies we’re all familiar with.

“In every case, the judges rewarded outstanding excellence, and it was a tough assignment, given the remarkable results and community support all the finalists achieved in this past year.”

The award winners were:

Excellence in Agriculture

Days Century Growers Inc.

Excellence in Arts & Entertainment

D.K. Productions

Excellence in Business Ethics

Vinyl Pursuit Inc.

Excellence in Community Impact

Kelowna Women’s Shelter

Excellence in Environmental Impact

Kimco Controls

Excellence in Equity, Diversity & Inclusion

Harmony Chiropractic & Wellness

Excellence in Not-for-Profit

Southern Interior Construction Association

Excellence in Tourism

Big White Ski Resort Ltd.

Indigenous Business of the Year

Kekuli Café Coffee-West Kelowna

Large Business of the Year

Troika Developments

Mid-size Business of the Year

GreenStep Solutions Inc.

Rising Star Business of the Year

Roobear Kids

Small Business of the Year

Pine Lighting

Technology Innovator of the Year

SYNC Robotics Inc.

Top Sales Professional of the Year

Shannon Stone, RE/MAX Stone Sisters

Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Mitchell Goodwin, GW Hoops

Business Leader of the Year

Michael J. Ballingall, Big White Ski Resort