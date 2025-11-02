Kelowna News

Canco Petroleum will use Sobeys to fill its national network of convenience stores

Canco partners with Sobeys

Photo: Canco Petroleum Canco will use Sobeys to supply its convenience stores.

Kelowna’s Canco Petroleum has found a way to streamline its supply chain.

The national convenience store and fuel retail network has formed a strategic partnership with Sobeys, which is one of Canada’s largest grocery retailers and wholesalers.

“This is a transformational step in Canco’s journey,” Canco senior marketing manager Arshdeep Dhaliwal said in a press release. “By partnering with Sobeys, we are not only strengthening our supply chain but also expanding our ability to offer more competitive prices, a wider assortment including grocery and essential everyday items and a more seamless experience for our customers.”

Sobeys will serve as Canco’s primary wholesale supplier across its growing national convenience store and fuel retail network. Canco is hoping the partnership will ensure enhanced efficiency, consistency and quality in product delivery.

“Our partnership with Sobeys is about more than supply; it’s about innovation, collaboration and serving Canadians in new and meaningful ways,” Canco CEO Parmjeet Sehgal said. “Together, we will create new opportunities for our store operators, vendor partners and the communities we proudly serve.”

Sobeys will begin supplying products to Canco in early 2026.

Canco is the gas station and convenience store brand owned and operated by PR Petroleum, which was founded in 2014 and operates more than 160 gas station, convenience store, liquor and quick service restaurant locations. Canco opened its first gas station in Kamloops in 2017.