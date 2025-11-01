Kelowna News

World Series broadcast for trick-or-treaters in Kelowna Friday night

Photo: Gaetan Benoit Trick-or-treaters were able to keep a close eye on the game at Kelowna's Yates Road Friday night.

Baseball fans were stuck choosing between watching Game 6 of the World Series or trick-or-treating Friday night. But those in Kelowna's Glenmore area were able to do both.

Gaetan Benoit, who lives on Yates Road, set up a large inflatable projection screen Friday night and broadcast the big game for those in the neighbourhood.

“The dads seemed to really enjoy it, even the kids,” Benoit said. “They were just a bit disappointed in the result, but it was a great experience.”

Growing up in Europe, Benoit says he's not even a big baseball fan, but his seven-year-old son has been getting him into it.

The Blue Jays, who went into the game up 3-2 in the series, dropped a close Game 6 to the LA Dodgers, pushing the series to a Game 7 in Toronto Saturday night.