Bikes for All initiative returns with goal of giving away 100 bikes

Photo: Elevation Outdoors The team of bike mechanics that have helped with the Bikes for All program in the past.

Those in the Central Okanagan needing two-wheeled transportation may be in luck, thanks to a local annual initiative.

The Bikes for All campaign returns this fall, with the goal of giving 100 bikes to local children, newcomers to the community and families.

The program was launched in 2021 by Elevation Outdoors, Smith Creek Cycle and Bikeways used bike shop, with the organizations collecting, preparing and delivering bikes to people who otherwise wouldn’t have access to one.

“This program simply wouldn’t exist without our community partners, Smith Creek Cycle, Bikeways and Cyclepath. Their commitment to giving back and their hands-on work behind the scenes make all of this possible,” Mike Greer, executive director of Elevation Outdoors, said.

“To get 100 bikes out into the community and the impact it has resonates with all of us and our desire to see more people on bikes. To have the support from the shops as well as funders like the Colin and Lois Pritchard Foundation allows this program to have an incredible impact on the lives of those who receive a bike.”

Bikes for All has provided more than 350 bikes to people in the community over the past four years.

While the program has sought donations of used bikes in past years, all of this year's bikes have already been secured thanks to Bikeways. Supporters can still contribute by donating funds that help provide helmets, locks, and tune-ups, so every bike is safe and ready to ride.

Applications for the program is open until Dec. 1. Families, individuals, and community agencies can nominate someone who would benefit from receiving a bike by completing the online nomination form here.

Recipients will be able to pick up their bike at Smith Creek Cycle in West Kelowna, Cyclepath in Kelowna or the Elevation Outdoors Office in downtown Kelowna.

“This program is about more than bikes, it’s about community,” said Brian McClelland of Smith Creek Cycle. “Every year, we see the difference a single bike can make for a child or a family. It’s an incredible feeling to be part of something that creates so much happiness and freedom.”

Founded in 2007, Elevation Outdoors is a Kelowna-based charity dedicated to breaking down barriers to outdoor recreation. The organization has helped hundreds of local youth learn to mountain bike, snowboard, hike and more, all at no cost to eligible participants.