BGC Okanagan Launches 19th annual Adopt-A-Family campaign

Photo: BGC Okanagan BGC Okanagan is looking to feed hundreds of families in need across the Okanagan this holiday season.

BGC Okanagan is calling on residents to help feed hungry families through its Adopt-A-Family campaign this holiday season.

The annual initiative supplies hampers, donations and gift cards to BGC Okanagan families in need of support during the holidays through community sponsors and donors.

“Every year, we see the difference this campaign makes; not just in gifts or food, but in restoring a sense of belonging and relief for families who are struggling,” Stephanie Ponting, BGC Okanagan Fund Development and Community Events Coordinator said in a press release.

“The support we receive truly helps families experience the holidays the way they should be: together, and without the stress of choosing between bills and a holiday meal.”

According to the Canadian Income Survey, one in four Canadians experience some level of food insecurity, making this year’s campaign “especially pressing” the release went on to state.

BGC Okanagan expects the demand for support across their Okanagan Clubs to remain high this holiday season given continued rising costs.

“The reality is that food insecurity is now touching families who never imagined needing help,” Jeremy Welder, CEO and president of BGC Okanagan said. “When people donate to Adopt-A-Family, they’re not just giving gifts — they’re giving families dignity and hope.”

Last year, more than 150 families across the Okanagan received holiday hampers thanks to the generosity of sponsors and donors.

This year, the organization hopes to meet or exceed that number.

Those who want to support the campaign can make a monetary donation online, and/ or sponsor a hamper filled with non-perishable food items and small gifts.

All donations and sponsorships must be received by Friday, Nov. 21, to ensure hampers are distributed in time for the holidays.

For more information or to participate, click here, or email [email protected].