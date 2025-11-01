Kelowna News

Chainsaw carver honours WWII veteran who lost his life building a Kelowna park

Rob Gibson

The area around Jack Robertson Memorial Park in what is now known as Old Glenmore has been ringing out with the sound of a chainsaw for the past week or so. But no one is complaining.

Kamron Garbe, a local chainsaw carver, has been working on his latest project, commissioned by the city of Kelowna.

"I guess some people are appreciating all the noise I'm making," Garbe said.

The park is named in honour of WWII Royal Canadian Air Force veteran Jack Robertson.

After the war, he and fellow veterans were given land in the area through the Veterans Land Act. The area where the park is now was a swamp, so Robertson and several others volunteered to drain the swamp so it could be used by families living in the area.

Jack's grandson Cam Robertson explained that in 1953, he was working on a drainage ditch.

"Unfortunately, that ditch collapsed on him and three others. Three others got out, but he sadly passed, and I think the other three, and obviously those who were working on the park, were inspired to name it after him."

When a poplar tree was blown over by a recent storm, it was decided that the remaining stump would be turned into a carving in his honour.

Garbe doesn't normally carve bears, but he made an exception this time.

"You know, symbol of strength, a leader, leader of the forest. You know he's the leader of the community. Robertson was a pillar of the community, he was a veteran, coach, father and husband," said Garbe.

Robertson said he often brings his twins to the park to remind them of who their grandfather was.

"How we're connected, not only to this park, but also to the larger city."

Todd Cashin, urban forestry supervisor with the City of Kelowna, said Garbe's work with an owl in Lombardy Park and a heron at Sarson's Beach piqued the public's interest and created a desire for more chainsaw carvings made from fallen trees.

"Everybody is stopping to have a look. And that's something that we have seen with a number of these types of situations, where you make a difference in a park and people really take notice," Cashin said.

"For us, it's really about trying to repurpose a lot of the wood. In this case, for us, it's also about creating a place and creating something that people really enjoy."

This project was commissioned by the City of Kelowna, but the Royal Canadian Legion also got involved and helped make the project a reality. Cashin says the city is looking at more unique ways they can engage with different community organizations on future projects of this nature.

As for Garbe, this is his third carving from a downed tree in Kelowna and he hopes it won't be his last.

"It's all thanks to the public. People send in emails. They've just had an overwhelming response to the carvings that I have done, giving these stumps a second life," he said.

"Especially for people who grew up here and they used to play under these trees, there's a bit of emotional sentiment connected to them when they come and cut them down."

Area resident Blake Dean, as he was passing by and watching Garbe work, though the carving was "brilliant."

"It just puts nature from way back in the woods right into the park. I'm sure a lot of little kids will be fascinated."

There is still some carving to be done and Garbe says he will protect the bears with a natural wood stain, and because they're black bears, he will likely make them darker than he usually does.

The final step will be the memorial plaque, which will be added to the statue.