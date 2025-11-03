Kelowna News

Explore Castanet of the early 2000s as B.C.'s homepage turns 25

Explore retro Castanet

Photo: Castanet Castanet has re-created its homepage from the early years to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

In celebration of Castanet’s 25th birthday, we are taking you back to the beginning.

When Castanet launched on Nov. 1, 2000, online news was a novel concept and the world wide web looked very different than it does today.

Today’s social media giants had yet to launch, Google was in its infancy and AOL was at its peak of popularity.

To mark a quarter-century on the internet, we have re-created our original site, allowing you to explore Kelowna’s original homepage with a few extra headlines. The site has been filled with a sampling of stories that defined Castanet in the early years, as well as local ads from the time.

The retro site will remain live all week right here.