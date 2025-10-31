Kelowna News

Tourism in Kelowna strong despite spending changes

Big year for local tourism

Photo: Contributed FILE- Kelowna saw a busy tourism season, the numbers say.

The numbers are in and it turns out that Kelowna had a busy year when it comes to tourism.

Hotel occupancy rose more than four per cent year-to-date and surged 8.5 per cent in August, according to statistics on Destination BC.

Passenger volumes at Kelowna International Airport are also seeing impressive gains, showing nearly nine per cent growth over last year with more than 13 per cent increases in August and September.

That doesn’t necessarily mean business was booming in the way it traditionally has.

Lisanne Ballantyne, president and CEO, of Tourism Kelowna, said statistics are showing a shift in visitor spending. There have been increases in accommodation, food and beverage, and retail, but a decline in recreation and entertainment spending as visitors look for more low to no cost activities.

“While full visitation data will arrive later this year, these early insights and seasonal booking patterns highlight Kelowna’s position as one of Canada’s most sought-after destinations,” Ballantyne said in a statement.

That shifting economic landscape is one others have also seen, to either their benefit or detriment.

One of the owners of Amore Mio said his third year in business on Bernard Avenue was busy, as summer wrapped up in September.

“We’ve had a record year for business," Steven Minchau said last month. "It’s been great and the vibe was great."

Michau said that he’s heard some of his fellow shop owners in Kelowna say they’ve had a harder than usual season, with people seemingly spending less but Amore Mio may be a sweet spot when it comes to people parting with their hard earned money.

Through their window onto Bernard they serve up gelato and other tantalizing treats and while families may forgo other luxuries, these types of goods are generally prioritized.

“My prices aren’t crazy and a family can get something for everybody,” he said.

Destination Canada data indicates that this surge in business for some Kelowna operators is part of a countrywide phenomenon.

In a report issued earlier this week, it said the tourism sector achieved a record-breaking summer in 2025, with revenue between May and August reaching nearly $60B.

This performance is indicative of a six per cent year-over-year increase, defined by robust demand that successfully spread economic benefits across the entire country.

The record revenue was driven by a strong base of Canadian travellers who chose to explore our country like never before, with the highest domestic growth coming from inter-provincial travel spending.

Rising international interest also powered the record summer, particularly from overseas markets, where visitor spend surged 10.4 per cent.

Where the national data diverges from local information is that overall, the country has seen visitors spending more per trip, resulting in higher yield this summer.