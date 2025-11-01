Kelowna News

Family of slain Kelowna woman gains Premier Eby's support for Bailey's Law

Support for Bailey's Law

Photo: Kathy Michaels Bailey McCourt's step mother, Trish McCourt, distributed ribbons at a court date for accused killer James Plover.

The family of a Kelowna woman killed this summer in a suspected case of intimate partner violence has gained further political support for a bill they believe could help protect other women.

Bailey McCourt’s aunt, Debbie Henderson, said she and other family members met with Premier David Eby last week to discuss Bill C-225, also known as Bailey’s Law, a private member’s bill introduced by Conservative MP Frank Caputo.

The proposed legislation would automatically classify the killing of an intimate partner as first-degree murder, and would prevent anyone arrested for an intimate partner offence from being released by a peace officer if they had a similar conviction within the previous five years.

“We had a productive conversation with the premier and were pleased to secure his clear support for Bill C-225,” Henderson said in a statement. “He expressed his commitment to continue advocating for further changes regarding intimate partner violence.”

The family is also reviewing details of new legislation announced last week by Justice Minister Sean Fraser, which aims to tighten bail restrictions by shifting the burden of proof to the accused to justify release when charged with serious assaults.

Under those proposed reforms, the reverse onus for bail would expand to anyone charged with violent offences, including those involving weapons, and would consider convictions within the past 10 years. It would also create a new reverse onus for offenders applying for bail after a guilty verdict, if prosecutors request bail to be revoked until sentencing.

“With respect to the new legislation, we are seeking clarification on a few key elements, such as the application of reverse onus,” Henderson said. “As with any legislative reform, it’s vital to ensure that what is introduced is comprehensive and free of loopholes.”

She added that the family’s experience has shown that “loopholes can mean the difference between safety and tragedy,” and that closing them is central to their advocacy.

“We are fully supportive of legislation that is sound, protective, and truly effective in preventing future harm,” Henderson said.

In recent weeks, McCourt’s family has traveled to Ottawa to raise their concerns about potential loopholes and to rally support for Bailey’s Law. During their visit, they also gained backing from Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who wore a pin bearing McCourt’s image while speaking outside the House of Commons on Tuesday.

“There are countless who have lost their lives because Liberal laws have turned their perpetrators loose on our streets,” Poilievre said. “We want to work with any party to get this bill passed to protect people. It doesn’t matter who gets the credit — let’s do the right thing now.”

Bailey McCourt’s estranged husband, James Plover, has been charged with her murder.