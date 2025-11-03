Kelowna News

Castanet Media reaches a quarter century, and growing

Castanet turns 25

Photo: Castanet Castanet's downtown Kelowna offices.

Castanet Media turned 25 over the weekend.

What started out as a company to get people on the internet (Silk Internet ISP) evolved to Castanet Media, a small news provider in Kelowna, that has grown to seven bureaus across the Southern Interior with 20 reporters and more than 50 employees.

But the road to get there was long, and at times, arduous.

Nick Frost says the idea of using the internet as a revenue generator began in 1995, five years before launching Castanet, at a broadcast convention in Vegas.

That’s when he launched Silk Internet, believing at the time it was the only way to make money off the internet.

Fast forward five years to Nov. 1, 2000 and the birth of Castanet.

Rick Dyer was sales manager at Silk FM when Castanet was launched Nov. 1, 2000.

“I remember Nick launching Castanet in the old Think Marketing building. They actually had a flamenco dancer with castanets performing,” recalled Dyer.

“They spent a lot of money launching it and it took a while to get it going. It was hard to get people to spend money advertising on Castanet at the time.”

Frost has been called a visionary for seeing the possibilities of providing local news content on the world wide web

Initially he was right, or at least partially right.

The audience was there, recalled Frost, but the revenue wasn’t.

“It took quite a while for us to be profitable,” said Frost.

“I think I spent $1.5 million in the first few years, but then the fires of 2003 happened and that put us on the map. It showed what could be done by using radio in conjunction with the internet.”

It was a crazy time throughout the 2003 Okanagan Mountain Fire, said Dyer.

“That’s when things really started to explode,” said Dyer.

“David Fowler started a fire page that just kept growing and growing. The views were unbelievable - we had to get more bandwidth to keep up with the demand.

Frost said building off that success, Castanet used its platform similar to a radio station, updating breaking news whenever it happened. If people saw smoke coming from the Landmark building, they turned to Castanet.

Kelly Hayes was news editor during those early days, recalling how things turned upside down as a result of the fires.

“We soon began live streaming video, and social media was taking off,” said Hayes.

“Suddenly, Castanet had become the Number 1 news outlet in the Okanagan.”

Exclusive stories such as the Buddy Tavares-Jeff Mantler incident and an undercover marijuana buy at a rental home owned by the city as Castanet got serious about investigative journalism.

Eventually Castanet expanded to Vernon and Penticton and with the company on very solid footing, Frost sold the company in 2019 to Glacier Media, which have overseen further expansion — to Kamloops and across the Southern Interior.

“In the past 18 months we've launched Castanet editions, with staff and brick and mortar locations in Salmon Arm, Osoyoos and Nelson with the goal to increase our news coverage through our network and regional sites,” said senior vice-president and general manager Chris Kearney.

“We now have seven Castanet offices throughout the Interior and envision further growth in underserved communities by providing news and quality advertising options.

“Beyond advertising options on Castanet, we are also excited to continue to provide digital services like search engine marketing, website design, social media management and programmatic advertising."

“Bottom line, Castanet is ahead of the game and I’m proud to say I was part of it,” said Hayes.

Was there a secret sauce that made the company successful?

“A lot of luck, some hard work and some very good people, many of whom, like yourself, are still at Castanet,” said Frost.

“Glacier Media is excited about Castanet's continued growth and deep contributions to community news," said Mark Melville, Glacier Media president and executive officer. "I anticipate a bright future and can’t wait to see what is in store for the next 25 years!"

To celebrate Castanet’s 25th birthday, the site has been temporarily redesigned with inspiration from its original homepage when it launched on Nov. 1, 2000.

And if you want to experience what Castanet was like all the way back in the early 2000s, you can explore a re-creation of Kelowna’s homepage, complete with a sampling of stories that defined Castanet in those early years.